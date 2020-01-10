(Reuters) – Even before Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. air strike on Jan. 3, ratcheting up tensions across the Middle East, hedge funds had become very bullish about oil prices. Fund managers amassed an unusually large net long position in petroleum futures and options towards the end of last year in anticipation of the global economy picking up in 2020
Oil at the crossroads as hedge funds build large bullish position
