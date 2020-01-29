Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


New Geneva equity hedge fund prepares for coming bear markets

January 29, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Stouff Capital’s Urizen fund, launched in September 2018, follows a quantamental strategy, that is, one that combines both a fundamental approach with a quantitative one. The fund is run by Julien Stouff, who has 25 years of experience in trading and asset management, together with a technology officer and a risk officer. The quantamental strategy makes perfect sense nowadays, he says. Much more than pure quant. And it will be perfect for the times to come.

