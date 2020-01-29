(Opalesque) Stouff Capital’s Urizen fund, launched in September 2018, follows a quantamental strategy, that is, one that combines both a fundamental approach with a quantitative one. The fund is run by Julien Stouff, who has 25 years of experience in trading and asset management, together with a technology officer and a risk officer. The quantamental strategy makes perfect sense nowadays, he says. Much more than pure quant. And it will be perfect for the times to come.
New Geneva equity hedge fund prepares for coming bear markets
