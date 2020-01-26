(Opalesque) 2019 saw record private equity fundraising with mega PEs and tech-focused PEs attracting the lion’s share of capital, said a study. Mega-funds dominated the PE space in 2019, pushing up fundraising to $301 billion for a 52% gain compared with 2018, said PWC in its quarterly insights. Technology-focused PE attracted almost 25% of the total fundraising.
Mega-funds push private equity fundraising to $301bn in 2019, up 52%
