(Reuters) Andrew Left, who has long targeted companies that he thinks are over-valued through his work at Citron Research, told investors on Monday that his new hedge fund returned 43% after fees in 2019, its first year in business. Left also made a prediction that home furnishing company RH, one of his winners last year, may make a tempting takeover target for someone.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Left’s Citron Hedge Fund Posts 43% Gain in First Year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.