(Hedgeweek) Traditionally, allocators and investors often eschewed smaller, specialist hedge funds in favour of the firepower offered by larger brand-name managers. But as many smaller funds have posted outsized gains in recent years – while well-established marquee names experienced decidedly mixed performances – many at the forefront of the industry are detecting a potentially decisive shift in investor sentiment.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
How smaller managers are navigating the evolving investment landscape
