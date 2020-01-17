(Reuters) – A large investor in Tegna Inc on Wednesday said it will nominate four directors to the U.S. regional TV station operator’s board, arguing the company’s stock has underperformed and changes are needed. Hedge fund Standard General has nominated its founder Soohyung Kim to Tegna’s 11-member board, along with three other executives with media industry experience: Colleen Brown, Ellen McClain Haime and Deborah McDermott.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund Standard General unveils challenge to Tegna’s board
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.