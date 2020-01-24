(Opalesque) The global hedge fund industry saw outflows of -$97.93 billion in 2019, according to the just-released December/Year-End 2019 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows report. Despite these redemptions, total hedge fund industry AUM rose past $3.3 trillion at the end of the year due to performance gains, according to the new eVestment report.
Hedge fund lose 3% of assets through outflows in 2019, much less than long equity
