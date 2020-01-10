(Opalesque) Managed Funds Association (MFA), a hedge fund lobby group in the United States, named Bryan Corbett its new president and chief executive officer. Corbett succeeds Richard H. Baker, who has served in the position since 2008. Mr. Corbett begins his new role on January 21, 2020, and will be based in Washington, DC.
Former Carlyle Group executive Bryan Corbett to head the U.S. hedge fund group MFA
