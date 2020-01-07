(CNBC) Stocks rose on Monday, recovering losses from earlier in the session as oil dipped despite rising geopolitical worries following last week’s U.S. killing of Iran’s top general.The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 68.50 points, or 0.2% at 28,703.38 after falling 216 points earlier in the day.
Dow recovers from 200-point drop to finish higher as investors shake off geopolitical concerns
