(Reuters) – The dollar recovered from a six-month low to add 0.44% on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020, ending a four-day losing streak and a downbeat December that had left the index virtually flat at the end of 2019. The dollar index slumped 0.4% on New Year Eve as large banks took only a small portion of the $150 billion offered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s overnight repo operation and borrowing costs fell to the lowest level since March 2018.
