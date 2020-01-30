(CNBC) Deutsche Bank on Thursday posted a full-year net loss of 5.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) amid a huge transformation project, the cost of which the German lender said is now 70% complete. The German lender announced in July that it would pull out of its global equities sales and trading operations, scale back its investment banking division and cut 18,000 jobs in a bid to trim its adjusted cost base by 20% by 2022.
Deutsche Bank posts a $5.8 billion net loss for 2019
