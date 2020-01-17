(Opalesque) Venture Capital had some pretty epic failures in 2019. But even with a few speedbumps, new data from PitchBook shows that VCs ended the year with deal activity on par with 2018’s record setting figures. VC’s posted $250 billion worth of exits – 80% of which came from VC-backed IPOs. 2019 also recorded 237 megadeals, an 11.8% gain on 2018.
Despite some pretty notable flops, VC had a good year in 2019
