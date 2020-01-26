(Opalesque) North America continued to attract the highest number of venture capital (VC) investments and funding during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 though the region experienced a dip in investments. According to a report by GlobalData, North America experienced a decline in VC investments from 2,700 deals worth US$29.9bn in Q4 2018 to 2,237 deals worth $29.13bn in Q4 2019.
Despite a dip in volume and value, North America dominated venture capital funding activity in Q4 2019
