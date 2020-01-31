(Opalesque) CI Investments Inc., today announced that CI Liquid Alternatives are now available in an ETF structure and listed directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ETFs mirror the strategies of CI’s liquid alternative mutual funds, which were launched in November 2018 following the adoption of the Canadian Securities Administrators’ “alternative mutual funds” proposals. The funds have been well received, attracting over $1.1 billion in assets under management.
CI Investments launches liquid alternative ETFs
