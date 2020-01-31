Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Charlesbank Capital Partners closes debut technology fund at $700M hard cap

January 31, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that it has completed fundraising for its inaugural Technology Opportunities Fund. The Fund had a $600 million target and received limited partner commitments in excess of its $700 million hard cap. The investor base includes more than 40 institutional investors, with approximately 80% of the capital coming from current Charlesbank limited partners, including pension funds, family offices, financial institutions, endowments and foundations

