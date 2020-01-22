Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Central Bank Group to Assess Potential Cases for Central Bank Digital Currencies

January 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Sveriges Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank, together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), have created a group to share experiences as they assess the potential cases for central bank digital currency (CBDC) in their home jurisdictions.

