(Bloomberg) Brevan Howard Asset Management’s flagship hedge fund returned 8.4% last year, building on its 2018 gain and helping to pause a bleeding of assets. The $2.7 billion Brevan Howard Master Fund posted a 1.5% return in December, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg. After racking up a 12.4% gain in 2018, its best since the end of the global financial crisis, the fund saw its first net inflows in five years in May and more in later months.

