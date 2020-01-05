(Opalesque) U.S. companies reaped their biggest return on pension plan assets in 16 years last year, but the funded status for corporate pensions is stagnant. A new analysis from Willis Towers Watson shows that despite a 19.8 percent average investment return, the decline in interest rates caused their pension debt to grow-wiping out gains from investments in stocks and bonds.
Big gains have not improved funded status for U.S. corporate pensions
