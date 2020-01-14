(Hedgeweek) Two-thirds (66 per cent) of alternative investment professionals have a good understanding of the benefits of fund finance but cite negative perceptions among LPs as the biggest challenge to its wider adoption, according to a new survey commissioned by Intertrust, a specialist in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Alternative investment fund finance moving from niche to mainstream
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.