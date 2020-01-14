Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Alternative investment fund finance moving from niche to mainstream

January 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Two-thirds (66 per cent) of alternative investment professionals have a good understanding of the benefits of fund finance but cite negative perceptions among LPs as the biggest challenge to its wider adoption, according to a new survey commissioned by Intertrust, a specialist in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions.

