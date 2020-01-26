(Hedgeweek) There are an estimated 445 alternative data providers in the funds industry, serving the needs of both traditional and alternative fund managers. This is, according to alternativedata.org, an industry that is projected to be worth $350 Billion in 2020. But while there is no doubting the quantity and diversity of data sets one can acquire, how valuable really are they?
Alternative data sets … quality is the challenge, not quantity
