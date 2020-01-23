(Reuters) Elliott Management sold all its shares in Hyundai Motor Group companies last year after it was thwarted in its campaign for huge special dividends and board seats, South Korean media reported. The U.S. activist hedge fund was not among the December 2019 year-end list of shareholders at any of the Hyundai companies it targeted, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing an unidentified investment banking source.
Activist hedge fund Elliott sells stakes in Hyundai Motor companies:
