(Reuters) Two years ago, investor William Ackman, who pushes corporations to perform better, took his own advice and laid out a plan for a comeback after years of losses. Over dinner at the New York Public Library, Ackman told investors in January 2018 that he was going back to basics by cutting staff, ending investor visits that were eating into his time, and hunkering down in the office to do research.
Ackman Avoids Limelight Even as Pershing Square Posts Record 2019
